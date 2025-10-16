BJP aims to hand over nation’s resources to corporates under Hindu Rashtra guise: Tripura LoP

Tripura Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today, alleging that the party’s ultimate goal is to transfer the country’s resources and land to corporate houses under the pretext of establishing a “Hindu Rashtra.”

Speaking at the Dasarath Debbarma Memorial Lecture held at Muktadhara Hall in Agartala, Chaudhury accused the BJP of undermining the unity and constitutional framework of India through its divisive agenda.

Taking a swipe at former Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the CPI(M) leader referred to Pradyot’s recent claim that a tribal leader would become the Chief Minister of Tripura by 2028. “He says such a Chief Minister is needed to protect the existence of the tribal people. But the question remains—what is the real basis of this demand, and how acceptable is it in the current political environment?” Chaudhury questioned.



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He further noted that since the formation of the Tipra Motha, Pradyot had raised slogans such as “Greater Tipraland,” “One Last Fight, No Compromise,” and “Tiprasa Agreement,” but those slogans have now lost their relevance and resonance among the people.

Accusing the BJP of deepening the financial insecurity of ordinary citizens, Chaudhury said, “The people of India must play a responsible role in defending their interests amid the current political, social, and economic challenges.”