Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress president Pijush Kanti Biswas on December 21 stated that the presence of people during the Trinamool Congress' program is proving that BJP’s days are numbered.

Biswas said this during a procession of the Trinamool Congress held in Ambassa under the Dhalai district.

In this context, Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress state president Pijush Kanti Biswas said, "The presence and enthusiasm of the youth in Ambassa today clearly shows that the BJP government is leaving the state. The Trinamool Congress will be the architect of government formation and I believe that the BJP’s destruction is near. We are forming the government in the coming election”.

All India Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev who was also present said, "Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress state president Pijush Kanti Biswas has appeared in our midst today. We have taken the initiative of the rally because of the situation created by the BJP, unemployment is increasing in Tripura, a promise that the BJP couldn’t fulfill any of their promises to date. People had to be forcefully brought to PM's meeting. BJP is weak and the people of Tripura don't want BJP. I believe there will be change and Trinamool Congress will be the government.”

On this day a public meeting was organized after this procession. Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress in-charge Rajib Banerjee, Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress State President Pijush Kanti Biswas, All India Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev, Pradesh Yuva Trinamool Congress President Santanu Saha, and other leaders were present in this public meeting and procession.



Meanwhile, Ahead of the poll, the Trinamool Congress has started gaining its support as more than 128 people have joined the party leaving BJP, Congress, and DYFI at Sonamura under Sepahijala district in presence of Tripura Pradesh Youth Trinamool Congress Vice President Neel Kamal Saha.

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