Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on January 8 appealed to Left Front workers to join BJP and claimed that the saffron party is like the river ‘Ganges’ and taking a dip in it will help them to get rid of all sins.

CM Dr. Saha was addressing a ‘Jana Viswas Yatra’ at Kakraban in Gomati District this afternoon.

“I want to appeal to the people who still now support the ideology of Joseph Stalin and Lenin to leave the party and to take the flag of BJP. BJP is like the river Ganges and taking a dip in it will help you to get rid of all your sins. And about Congress, they are confusing the people. There were governments of ‘terror’ and ‘indiscipline,” he said.

Dr Saha has further alleged that in South district 69 people were murdered during left-front rule.

“They used to kill the people of opposition parties following the ideology of Staling and Lenin. In the South district, 69 people were murdered during the left front rule, and in the Gomati district too. CPIM ruled the state suppressing the democratic rights of the people. In West Bengal also CPIM ruled the state and people wanted freedom then Trinamool Congress came but the situation not changed. In Tripura also Trinamool Congress came like a migratory bird”, the CM claimed.

Claiming that BJP will form government in 2023, CM Dr Saha appealed to the opposition workers, “We have enough space inside the train. Sit in the vacant bogies and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take all of us to the destination where we are supposed to be''.

CM Dr Saha also sounded confident that BJP will form government in 2023 as the party is receiving a huge response from people.

“We have 17 crore members across the country. Only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can make the country more powerful. Under the direction of PM, Modi our state government is also working in the same way. This government is a transparent government. We want to stay with people and want to work for their happiness”, CM added.

Also read: BJP team reach Tripura on candidate assessment survey for upcoming assembly polls