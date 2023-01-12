The BJP is campaigning in swing states. Tripura will receive a major boost today as party national president JP Nadda participates in the Jan Vishwas Yatra. According to reports, Nadda will attend three events.

The BJP national president will first lead a roadshow from vacant island to Umakanta Maidan, which will be followed by a public meeting and interaction with people living near the India-Bangladesh border in Lankamura.

Earlier, on January 5, Union Home Minister Amit Shah sounded the Saffron Party's poll bugle by launching the Jan Vishwas Yatra.

Before leaving Tripura, the BJP president will meet with the party's core committee to discuss election strategy.

Meanwhile, taking a jibe at opposition CPIM, Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura Jishnu Dev Varma on January 11 said that the opposition party leaders are dying of starvation as they couldn’t loot the common people.

While addressing a gathering of the ruling BJP at Ramchandra Ghat Assembly Constituency under Khowai district, the Deputy CM said in 2018 people of Tripura were free from vaccines like CPIM, and in 2023 people will pull down CPI(M) from 16 to zero.

“In 2018 people were free from vaccine like CPI(M) and during Covid we have provided vaccines to people to make sure they are free from Covid. In the 2023 election people will pull down CPI(M) from 16 to Zero. Everything is on your hand. This place is known as Ramchandra Ghat and what CPI(M) will do here? Now you will find thieves in CPI(M). They destroyed the state saying that the party is a party of poor people”, he lashed at the CPI(M).

Jishnu said, “You will find many CPI(M) leaders giving speeches saying people are dying of starvation. I want to ask them where people are dying. People are now receiving free rice, power, and water. Leaders of CPI(M) are dying of starvation as they failed to loot the common people”.

He also castigated the CPI(M) for collecting subscription from government employees when their salary get hike.

Also read : Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar arrives in Tripura



