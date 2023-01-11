A three-member delegation including Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar arrived in Tripura on a two-day visit to review the poll preparedness for the forthcoming Assembly Elections 2023 in the State.



The Election Commission of India, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, arrived in Agartala today on a two-day visit to review the poll preparedness for the forthcoming Assembly Elections 2023 in the State.

As per sources in the afternoon today at State Guest House, Agartala, the Election Commission met the representatives of the political parties.

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Thereafter, the Commission held review meetings with the CEO, SPNO, DEOs and SPs.

The Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura and State Police Nodal Officer gave a detailed presentation to the Commission regarding poll preparedness and security arrangements for General Assembly Elections to Tripura Legislative Assembly-2023.

The Commission reviewed the whole process of poll preparedness for all the Districts.

The DEOs and the SPs of the concerned Districts apprised the Commission about their preparedness.

The Commission also reviewed the preparation with the Nodal Officers of various Central and State Enforcement Agencies to ensure an inducement-free election in the state.

The Commission will also review the preparations with the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and all the Secretaries of Government of Tripura tomorrow.

An SVEEP programme will be organized by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer at Ujjayanta Palace premises tomorrow where EPICs will be distributed to the newly registered voters by the Commission.