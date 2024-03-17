Following the announcement of the poll dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha said that the respect and development of the Janajati people have been assured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and as a result, people's confidence and trust in the BJP are increasing.



Dr Saha also said that in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, both BJP candidates will secure a massive landslide victory.



He said this while addressing the Janajati Karyakarta Sammelan at Agartala Town Hall.



"It is indeed a good day. As I was coming to the venue, seeing the Janajati brothers and sisters coming, I am confident that the BJP will win both seats with a landslide victory. Our former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb is contesting from the West, and Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma will contest from the East. I am sure of the BJP's victory in both seats," said Dr. Saha.



He emphasized that PM Modi has always stressed the importance of developing the northeast, stating that without the development of the northeast, the development of India is not possible, and without the development of Janajati, the development of Tripura is not possible.



"Our government is working in this same direction. We have witnessed how the Janajati people were used for vote bank politics and suppressed for a long period. We do not believe in such work. We work for overall development. To honor Late Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Debbarma, we have named our airport after him, declared a holiday on his birth anniversary, and sent a proposal to the Centre for changing the name Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council into the Tripura Territorial Council. We know how to show respect. The CPIM was only known for slogans. Their main agenda was to create division among tribal and non-tribal people. We are working for the development of tribals," said the Chief Minister.