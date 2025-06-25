BJP protests in Agartala, demands apology from Congress MLA over ‘insult to indigenous people’

Over 100 indigenous workers and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest in front of the official residence of Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman in Agartala on Wednesday, demanding a public apology or his resignation over an alleged remark deemed insulting to indigenous people.

The protest was sparked by Roy Barman's recent statement during a public meeting at Ambassa in Dhalai district, where he allegedly claimed that BJP leaders "urinate on indigenous people"—a comment that drew widespread outrage from the indigenous community.

Speaking on the matter, BJP General Secretary Bipin Debbarma said, “Today we are protesting against the derogatory and unparliamentary words used by Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman during his speech in Ambassa. He not only insulted the indigenous people of Tripura, but also those across the country. That is why all indigenous workers and leaders of the BJP have gathered here to condemn and protest his remarks. Our demand is clear—he must either apologise publicly to the indigenous community or resign from his post.”



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Debbarma also warned that similar protests will be held across the state if their demands are not met.

West Tripura Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar said the situation was under control and adequate police forces had been deployed to disperse the protestors.

Reacting to the protest, Sudip Roy Barman alleged that BJP has a “perverted mentality” towards Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, and Other Backward Classes and accused them of harbouring hatred towards these communities.

“They protested for over an hour in front of the police. They entered the premises of the MLA hostel, vandalised chairs, pelted stones, and more. I want to ask the public—have you ever seen a protest in front of any minister or MLA’s residence where protestors storm the premises, vandalise property, and the police remain silent? This is not my personal property—it is public property, and today it was attacked. The BJP incited violence,” Roy Barman alleged.