Tripura assures 80-day food stock, 10-day fuel supply amid railway disruption

Amid the disruption caused by a damaged railway track in the Haflong–Jatinga section of Assam, the Tripura government has assured that the state has sufficient stock of food and essential commodities for over 80 days while fuel, to last for the next 10 days.

Speaking to India Today NE, a senior Tripura government official said that a review meeting was held with the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) officials to assess the situation after a landslide, triggered by ongoing road repair work by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), damaged the tracks on Monday evening by dislodging boulders and debris onto the railway line.

“We have reviewed the current stock of essential commodities, including fuel. As of now, there is no cause for panic. The state has adequate reserves,” the official said.

According to the official, Tripura currently has a 10-day stock of fuel, a 5-day stock of LPG cylinders, rice sufficient for 86 days, wheat for 56 days, and an adequate supply of pulses.

“During the meeting, NFR officials informed us that it will take at least three days to restore railway connectivity. They are providing regular updates, and we are maintaining constant coordination. Restoration work is underway on a war footing, and we are hopeful that the situation will be resolved within three days,” the official added.



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Meanwhile, the Northeast Frontier Railway, in a press statement, confirmed the cancellation of four express trains from Agartala due to the disruption.

“In light of the recent landslide that led to disruption of train services in the Lumding–Badarpur hill section, continuous efforts are underway by the Railways and State authorities for early restoration. A high-level emergency meeting was convened to assess the situation and plan immediate action. It was attended by senior officials from N. F. Railway, the State Government, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and other concerned agencies. Train operations had to be suspended to ensure the safety of passengers and railway assets,” the statement read.

The NFR added that heavy machinery, equipment, and manpower have been deployed at the site to clear the debris and restore the tracks.

“Continuous joint monitoring and coordinated efforts are in progress, and train services are expected to resume once the safety of the line is ensured,” it added.