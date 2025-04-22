Tripura Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led government is attempting to impose a dictatorship in the country under the guise of "One Nation, One Election."

He further asserted that the government will not be able to implement the proposal.

Chaudhury, who is also a member of the CPI(M) Politburo, accused the BJP and the RSS of trying to monopolize power in the country.

"The 'One Nation, One Election' proposal has been introduced in Parliament with the intent to establish a dictatorship. Given the current composition of Parliament, there is no possibility of this becoming law. Even if a political party wins a majority in an election, it may lose support later. If a government collapses, it cannot be allowed to continue for five years—that would be a clear violation of democratic rights," he said.



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The CPI(M) leader argued that the idea goes against the spirit of the Indian Constitution.

"Still, they are trying to create confusion among citizens. In particular, they are using school students and misusing the administration to spread misinformation," he claimed.

Chaudhury further stated that the government’s narrative of good governance is a smokescreen to divert attention from pressing issues.

"There is no employment in the villages. Poverty and hunger are widespread. The BJP is trying to cover up these burning issues," he added.