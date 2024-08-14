Following the mega win at the Tripura local body elections, top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have expressed gratitude to the voters. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, and BJP National President JP Nadda took to social media to convey their gratitude for the overwhelming support that led to what they describe as a historic victory.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a message shared on the social platform X, extended his heartfelt thanks to the people of Tripura. "Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Tripura for blessing the BJP with a historic victory in the local bodies' elections. This victory belongs to them," Shah stated, emphasizing that the win is a reflection of the people's trust in the BJP's leadership.

Shah also congratulated Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, state BJP President Rajiv Bhattacharjee, and the party's dedicated workers, lauding their relentless efforts in bringing the pro-development and pro-people policies of the Modi-led government to the forefront. "I congratulate CM Dr. Manik Saha, state BJP President Rajiv Bhattacharjee, and our karyakartas for their untiring efforts to carry PM Modi Ji's BJP government's initiatives to the people," he added.

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Echoing similar sentiments, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his deep gratitude to the voters for their decisive support in the Gram Panchayats, Zilla Parishads, and Panchayat Samitis. Saha, also speaking through X, remarked, "Huge thanks to the voters for the thunderous victory in Gram Panchayats, Zilla Parishads & Panchayat Samitis! Your trust means the world to us. Deeply grateful to PM Narendra Modi Ji & BJP President JP Nadda Ji for their visionary guidance & unwavering support."

This resounding victory in Tripura's local body elections marks a significant milestone for the BJP, further solidifying its presence and influence in the northeastern state. The acknowledgment from party leaders underscores the importance of continued public trust and the role of grassroots efforts in achieving electoral success.