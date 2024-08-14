In a significant operation, 16 Bangladeshi nationals, including 13 men and 3 women, were arrested by authorities at the Agartala Railway Station. The arrest has raised concerns about illegal activities in the region, particularly as three of those detained have been identified as touts suspected of involvement in unlawful operations.

The apprehended individuals were taken into custody by the Government Railway Police Station (GRPS) in Agartala, where a case has been registered against them under multiple legal provisions. Law enforcement sources indicate that the suspects were attempting to travel without proper documentation, leading to their detention.

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The detainees, who include individuals ranging in age from 20 to 39 years, are scheduled to be presented before the court on Wednesday. The legal process will determine the extent of their involvement in illegal activities, and the authorities are expected to seek stringent measures against those identified as touts.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mijanur Rahaman (26), Safikul Islam (30), Md. Alamin Ali (23), Md. Milan (38), Sahabul (30), Sariful Shek (30), Kabir Shek (34), Lija Khatun (26), Tania Khan (24), Ethi Shek (39), Brindaban Mandal (21), Abdul Hakim (25), Md. Idul (27), Md. Abdur Rahaman (20), Md. Ayub Ali (30), and Md. Jiarul (20). The investigation continues as authorities probe deeper into the circumstances surrounding their presence in Agartala and their potential connections to broader illegal networks.