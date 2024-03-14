Tripura CPI(M) MLA Jitendra Chaudhury claimed that both the BJP and TIPRA Motha party have lost their ground, hence the alliance between them.

He said that BJP and TIPRA Motha have become bankrupt in the sense of their commitment, and relation with the people, and that’s why they need to support each other.

He stated, "The BJP and TIPRA Motha have become bankrupt in terms of commitment and relations with the people, which is why they need each other's support."

Jitendra also criticized TIPRA Motha for nominating a candidate who reportedly has no significant connection with Tripura culturally or socially.



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He said, "Naming Kriti Debbarma, who may be from a royal family but has had no connection with Tripura for the past couple of decades, raises questions. It is evident that both parties, including the BJP and TIPRA Motha, are bankrupt in terms of commitment and relations with the people, hence the need for mutual support."

He further added, "That's why their very young and energetic sitting MP was replaced, and in Tripura, she was brought in. Even Biplab Kumar Deb, was dropped from the Chief Minister post, reasons for which are unknown. Both parties are politically and morally bankrupt."

When asked about when the Left Front will declare their candidates, Jitendra, who is also a CPIM state committee member, mentioned that by the 18th of this month, the party will announce the names.

"Our politburo members are arriving on the 16th of this month. As our party operates democratically, we will hold discussions on the matter and take suggestions from leaders in other subdivisions. That's why it's taking some time," he added.