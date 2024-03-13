The founder of Tipra Motha and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Wednesday said that he is grateful to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for facilitating the placement of their candidate, which will be a move for the party to achieve the constitutional rights of the indigenous people of Tripura.

The ruling BJP has announced the candidacy of Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma, who will contest the East Tripura (ST) seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Tripura has two seats, including the East and West Tripura Assembly Constituency.

Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma is the elder sister of Tipra Motha founder and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, who will be contesting from the BJP.

Speaking with India Today NE, Pradyot said that it was necessary to send Tipra Motha’s representatives to Delhi to expedite the agreement, as they wanted to prevent any potential blockages of their agreement that occurred in the past, which could create problems for all.



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“Therefore, we carefully selected an individual who will not cause harm and will assist in implementing the agreement effectively. Without Tipra Motha, victory for any other party would be challenging in Lok Sabha election. I am grateful to the Home Minister for facilitating the placement of our candidate in Delhi which will help the party to achieve the constitutional rights of the indigenous people of Tripura who were suffering a lot”, said Pradyot,

He said, “We are happy that the Home Minister, Amit Shah, was there to listen to our request. Therefore, we are sending a candidate to ensure that the historic accord signed won’t face any obstacles during its implementation in Delhi. It was our desire, and we are pleased to send the right candidate to Delhi.”