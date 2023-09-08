After six rounds of counting for the Boxanagar and Dhanpur Assembly constituencies, where the by-poll was held on September 5, the ruling BJP has secured a landslide victory.

Vote counting for the September 5 by-elections began at 8 a.m. The ruling BJP and the opposition CPI(M) were in a head-to-head contest for both seats, Boxanagar and Dhanpur, as other opposition parties chose not to participate.

The BJP fielded Tafajjal Hossain and Bindu Debnath from Boxanagar and Dhanpur respectively. Their challengers from the CPI(M) are Mizan Hossein (Boxanagar) and Kaushik Chanda (Dhanpur).

The Left Front opted out of the counting process, alleging extensive rigging during the voting process. They have asserted that the Election Commission of India (ECI) failed to implement adequate measures to curb this rigging.

After the sixth round of counting, BJP’s Tafajjal Hossain won with 34,146 votes, while Mizan Hossain of CPI(M) received 3,909 votes.

In Dhanpur, BJP candidate Bindu Debnath won with 30,017 votes, and Kaushik Chanda of CPI(M) received 11,146 votes.

Also read: Tripura Bypoll: Counting of votes for two Assembly constituencies begins