Vote counting for the byelections held on September 5 in the Boxanagar and Dhanpur Assembly constituencies of Tripura commenced at 8 a.m. on September 8.

The official results are anticipated to be announced later in the day.

In both of these constituencies, the electoral battle was primarily between the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist), as two other opposition parties, namely the TIPRA Motha and the Congress, refrained from fielding their candidates.

The BJP candidates for these seats are Tafajjal Hossain in Boxanagar and Bindu Debnath in Dhanpur, while the CPI(M) nominated Mizan Hossein for Boxanagar and Kaushik Chanda for Dhanpur.

The byelections in Boxanagar were necessitated due to the unfortunate passing of the sitting CPI(M) legislator, Samsul Haque.

In contrast, in Dhanpur, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik, who had contested the state assembly elections earlier this year, resigned from her seat shortly after her election victory.

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