Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar has claimed that the BJP had purportedly used the Pulwama terror attack and the Balakot Airstrike to win the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

Sarkar was speaking at an event on April 22 at Agartala Town Hall where he accused the ruling BJP of trying to re-write the history in a new form and claimed that the saffron party has removed the old history from the textbooks of schools.

“They are trying to divide the people and attacking democratic rights. When elections were coming they were looking after some issues and in the meantime, the Pulwama incident had taken place. We had a doubt. We CPIM had said that there must be a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the Pulwana incident. Whether a Surgical strike had taken place or not? In these circumstances, all the burning issues of the country were overshadowed and they had won the election,'' Sarkar added.

Sarkar claimed that the former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik is now also speaking on the same issue.

“I was reading about an interview of the then Governor Satya Pal Malik on the issue and it has been around one week but everyone including the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and National Security Advisor is observing silence. Former army chief Gen (retd) Shankar Roychowdhury has also raised concerns over the issue,'' he said.

Also read: BJP Tripura vows to present 'two lotuses' to PM Modi in Lok Sabha election