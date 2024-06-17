Tripura BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb made a visit to a hospital in West Bengal on Monday (June 17) to meet the victims of post-poll violence. The visit comes amid ongoing political tensions in the state, following the recent elections which have seen several instances of violence and unrest.

During his visit, Deb interacted with the injured victims and their families, expressing his concern and support. He condemned the violence, attributing it to the alleged failure of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government to maintain law and order in the state.

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A four-member BJP fact-finding team, including senior party leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Biplab Deb, met the victims of the post-poll violence in Cooch Behar today (June 17).

Speaking with the media, BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb said, "She (Mamata Banerjee) had taken an oath that she would safeguard the state... In seven districts, there has been a lot of violence. We will be going to the party office in Cooch Behar and meeting the post-poll violence victims. We will then present a report to BJP leader and party chief JP Nadda."