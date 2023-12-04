Chief Minister Manik Saha asserted on Monday that the BJP's victory in three states carries significant implications leading up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, underscoring the clear rejection of the Congress and INDIA alliance by the electorate.

Addressing a press conference at the State BJP headquarters this afternoon, Chief Minister Dr. Saha emphasized that the BJP's success in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh symbolizes the triumph of a self-reliant India, characterized by honesty, transparency, and good governance.

"Throughout these elections, there was a deliberate attempt to divide people along caste lines. The citizens of these three states have responded to the Congress by voting against them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi consistently articulated during the elections that there are only four castes in the country – women, youth, farmers, and people from poor sections. The strength of the nation lies in the self-reliance of these four categories," he stated.

Dr. Saha also conveyed that individuals from every stratum of society, particularly those economically disadvantaged, view this victory as their own.



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"Every new voter and individuals from backward sections aspire to contribute to building a better country through the BJP's victory. I extend special thanks to the women. I want to assure women that the promises made to them by Prime Minister Modi are 100 per cent guaranteed. The country is experiencing good governance under the leadership of PM Modi, as reflected in the results. The Tripura Pradesh of BJP takes pride in this outcome," said Dr Saha, underscoring the significance of these results ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where people have rejected the Congress and INDIA alliance.

He informed reporters that PM Modi is prioritizing various initiatives and infrastructure development, positively impacting these states during the elections.

"People have rejected Congress in this election. Once again, it has been proven that the citizens no longer want Congress. This hat trick of results is a preview of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The outcome reflects the people's support for Modi's anti-corruption efforts. The citizens have voted for a robust government, witnessed by people worldwide, and we will certainly win both seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha election in the state," concluded Dr Saha.