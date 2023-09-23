The Bru Resettlement Village Committee in Tripura has written to Dhalai District Magistrate Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal demanding magisterial enquiry on the extortion in cash and rations of the Bru IDP families and requested to stop various method of suppression, oppression and harassment perpetrated by Laldingliana Bru and Tutu Kumar Bru.

The Bru Resettlement Village Committee is a Committee of a group of Bru people who were permanently resettled in Tripura following a quadripartite agreement with the Central Government.



In the letter, the the Bru representative said the entire people of Kanankta Para (Ultacherra) and Khasrai Para (Jagabandhu) who were resettled in Dhalai district, the public ration deducted by the Committee and Ration shop Dealer under the direction of Laldingliana Bru 1.600 grams per adult and 1.00 kg per minor per month/every distribution unnecessarily and also the people are not allowed to withdraw ration or PDS to those who could not fulfill their demand quantity of ration.

“Rs. 100 per family per month from monthly cash assistance Rs. 5000 as per Quadrilateral Agreement have been taken by forcefully at the time of withdrawal of rations. Rs. 700 per family from MGNREGA has always been deducted without public willingness in no reason. All types of Government Jobs have been recruited and given to their family members and relatives of Laldingliana and his Committee. Extorted Rs. 500 per family per three installment from House Building Assistance (HBA)", the letter reads.

They further alleged of misappropriation or non-distribution of PDS including vegetables, Dry Fishes, Eggs, etc for Khasrai Para (Jagabadhu) dated on 20, 27 February, 06 and 13 March and claimed that rations for three days 28-30th March, has not been given to the public of Khasrai Para/Jagabandhu for 168 adult and 62 minor and both of them have consumed the ration for the month of April for 104 families of Khasrai Para.

“This serious and intolerable situation has already been intimated to some of the Government officials and MLA, Member of District Council, etc verbally for solution. However, those officials taken the matter lightly and stated that "it is your internal matter. Besides, Laldingliana is a signatory and holding enough power to exercise, we cannot control him. Therefore, such unbearable situation compel us to become restless and unable to watch the matter merely and subsequently resolved to write this letter to expose the fact without concealing with a high hope to get an urgent solution under your good governance. It is once again, requesting you to take this matter extremely serious and take all necessary measures in order to get the general public freedom from the hands of Mr. Laidingliana Bru@Saiksom and Mr. Tutu Kumar Bru@Alex Chhuana Apeto before happening any types of untoward incidence in these locations”, it reads.

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