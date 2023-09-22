In a decisive move to exert pressure on the Government of India for a constitutional solution for the indigenous people of Tripura, the principal opposition political party in the state Tipra Motha has announced a one-day total shutdown.

This decision follows a strategic meeting among party leaders, during which they emphasized the necessity of sustained pressure on the Government of India and the Home Ministry to address the concerns of the state's indigenous population.

Speaking with reporters, the former chairman of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, stated that achieving "Ek Tripura Shresth Tripura is not possible unless the indigenous population is developed.



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"We have conducted a meeting with our leaders regarding our next course of action, and we have resolved to call for a one-day bandh. We have also discussed the timing and location of this bandh. Our demand is not against any community but for the indigenous people of the state. Although the Government of India and the Home Ministry have shown positivity, we must maintain pressure on them for them to take us seriously," said Pradyot who is also a royal scion of Tripura.

He also appealed to all indigenous people affiliated with Tipra Motha, as well as others, to come forward in support of the bandh.

"My point is, 'Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura' is not achievable unless the indigenous population is developed. The promises made by the BJP have not been fulfilled. I am working towards the betterment of my community and for the sake of our future generations," added Pradyot.