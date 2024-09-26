On September 25, 2024, the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended eight Bangladeshi nationals in two separate operations in Tripura.

Six Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by BSF troops while attempting to enter India illegally. All of them are residents of the Bagerhat district in Bangladesh.

In a separate operation, BSF troops from the Ramendranagar Border Outpost (BOP) detained two Bangladeshi nationals, a couple, while they were trying to cross the border into Bangladesh. The couple is from the Chattogram district of Bangladesh.

The BSF has heightened its vigilance along the Tripura border to prevent infiltration and cross-border crimes, resulting in these recent arrests.



Also Read: Centre sees no abnormality in airfare on Agartala-Kolkata route: Tripura minister