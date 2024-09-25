Tripura's Transport Minister, Sushanta Chowdhury, stated on Wednesday that the Civil Aviation Ministry found "no abnormality" in airfares on the Agartala-Kolkata route.

Chowdhury had previously raised concerns with Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu regarding high ticket prices on this busy route, requesting a cap on airfare.

However, ministry officials clarified that airline companies set ticket prices based on demand and availability, and the airfares listed online fall within the acceptable price range.

Chowdhury noted that while several airlines have ceased operations due to various challenges, only a few dominate the domestic aviation market.



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According to online platforms, ticket prices on the Agartala-Kolkata route are currently around ₹3,400 to ₹4,000 for September and October 2024.

In addition, Chowdhury, who is also the Tourism Minister, mentioned that Tripura will observe International Tourism Day on September 27, 2024, with Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurating the event.

He also remarked on the significant decline in tourist arrivals from Bangladesh due to political unrest in the neighboring country but expressed optimism that the situation would improve.

The minister highlighted that the state's tourism sector has seen a boost since Saurav Ganguly became the brand ambassador for Tripura tourism.