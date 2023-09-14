The Inspectors General BSF and Region Commanders Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) level Border Co-ordination Conference has concluded with the signing of the Joint Record of Discussion (JRD) document and special emphasis was given to focused issues particularly insurgent activities, and various trans-border crimes.

In a press release, BSF Tripura Frontier said that the meeting started on September 11 and concluded on 14 September with the signing of the Joint Record of Discussion (JRD) document at Chattogram, Bangladesh.

A six-member Indian delegation led by Pradip Kumar, IPS, Inspector General, BSF Frontier Meghalaya participated in the conference. The delegation of Bangladesh was led by Excellency MD Shazedur Rahman, Additional Director General, Region Commander, South-East Region BGB, Chattogram.

“During the conference, various issues of bilateral interest which would pave the way for enhancing the understanding and increased cooperation between both the Border Guarding Forces were discussed at length. Special emphasis was given to focused issues particularly insurgent activities, various trans-border crimes including smuggling of contraband items like drugs / narcotic substances, Border violations, pending infrastructural/developmental works and coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP). Issues related to confidence building amongst the local population on either side with enhanced cooperation and understanding between the troops of both the border guarding forces were also discussed”, the press release reads.



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It further said that during the deliberations at the conference, leaders of both delegations were able to jointly evolve viable solutions to various bilateral issues being confronted by both Forces, while ensuring the create an environment of peace and tranquillity along the international boundary and further strengthening the bond of friendship, mutual trust and co-operation.

“The head of the BSF delegation Pradip Kumar, IPS, Inspector General, BSF Meghalaya Frontier conveyed his warm gratitude to the BD delegation for organizing the conference & making deliberations result-orientated, which successfully concluded with agreements on issues of mutual interest while the head of the BGB delegation MD Shazedur Rahman, Additional Director General, Region Commander, South-East Region BGB, Chattogram highlighted the sincere commitment of the Border Guards Bangladesh in maintaining peace and harmony along the International Boundary and strengthening the existing robust cordial relations between the two elite border guarding forces”, it reads.