BSF, Jatrapur police seize 14,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 1.4 crore near Indo-Bangla border

The Border Security Force (BSF), in collaboration with Jatrapur Police, seized 14,000 Yaba tablets and apprehended three suspects during a joint operation in the Salpokhar area near the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Acting on early morning intelligence inputs, a BSF team swiftly launched a coordinated operation, intercepting a red Chevrolet Aveo LS car and cordoning off nearby premises in Baspokhar. Once Jatrapur Police arrived, a thorough joint search led to the discovery of 70 packets of Yaba tablets—totalling 14,000 pills—hidden inside the vehicle and the surrounding area. The seized narcotics are estimated to be worth around ₹1.4 crore in the illegal market.



Also Read: Speeding vehicle crashes in Tripura’s Unakoti, 4 dead including TSR jawan

Three individuals were taken into custody from a nearby house: Sarfraj Ahmed of Meerut, Jubair of Moradabad (both from Uttar Pradesh), and Nazrul Islam from Cooch Behar, West Bengal. The accused, along with the seized contraband, were handed over to Jatrapur Police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

This operation underscores the BSF’s heightened vigilance and its continued efforts to curb drug smuggling across the sensitive Indo-Bangladesh border region.