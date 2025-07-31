Speeding vehicle crashes in Tripura’s Unakoti, 4 dead including TSR jawan

In a tragic road mishap late Wednesday night, four people — including a jawan of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) — lost their lives after a high-speed Innova vehicle lost control and crashed into a security vehicle before plunging into a roadside drain in the Chirakuti area of Unakoti district.

According to Rati Ranjan Debnath, DIG of Tripura Police, the incident occurred while security personnel were attending to a vehicle facing technical issues during night patrol. “While our personnel were on duty, another vehicle — an Innova — approached from the opposite direction at high speed, collided with a road divider, and rammed into the security team,” he said.

The collision led to the death of TSR jawan Milan Debbarma, who was thrown nearly 20 feet from the impact and died on the spot. The Innova then hit a police van, lost control, and fell into a drain, leaving the police vehicle heavily damaged. Additional police personnel quickly arrived at the scene and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital.



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Dr. Rohan Pal, Medical Superintendent of Unakoti District Hospital, confirmed that two passengers in the Innova died instantly. Another critically injured person was referred to Silchar Medical College in Assam, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased occupants of the Innova have been identified as Sajib Khan, Akhtar Hossein, and Manojit. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the crash, though preliminary findings suggest overspeeding as a major factor.

Tripura Police have urged drivers to exercise caution, especially at night, and assured that necessary action will be taken following a detailed probe into the incident.