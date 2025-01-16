A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan tragically ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle in the 114th Battalion camp at Shilaichhari, Gomati district.

The incident occurred on Wednesday around 6:05 am at the Acharya Para Border Outpost (BOP), under the jurisdiction of Shilaichhari Police Station.

The deceased, identified as Head Constable Surendra Singh (53), was the son of the late Dularam and hailed from Rajasthan. According to police sources, Singh used a self-loading INSAS rifle to shoot himself.

The bullet reportedly entered from below and exited through his head, resulting in his immediate death.



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Preliminary investigations suggest that family issues may have driven Singh to take this drastic step. However, authorities are yet to confirm the exact reasons behind the incident.

Senior officials and investigators are actively examining the situation to uncover the circumstances that led to this unfortunate event.

Following the post-mortem, the jawan’s body was sent to his family in Rajasthan for last rites.

The incident has raised concerns about the mental health and well-being of security personnel.

It highlights the need for stronger mental health support systems within security forces to help personnel cope with stress and personal challenges.