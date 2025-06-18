In a series of successful operations, the Border Security Force (BSF) has tightened its vigil across Tripura, apprehending a Bangladeshi national and seizing narcotics and contraband worth over Rs 1 crore from different locations in the state.

As per BSF, on Wednesday around 1 PM, BSF troops apprehended a Bangladeshi national from Ambassa Railway Station in Dhalai district. The individual has been identified as a resident of Rajshahi district in Bangladesh.

“He was detained for illegal infiltration, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind his presence on Indian soil”, said BSF.

In another operation, acting on specific input, BSF troops from the Kamalasagar Border Outpost (BOP) in Sepahijala district intercepted a Maruti Suzuki Omni vehicle in the hinterland. Upon inspection, the vehicle was found to be loaded with 7,200 pieces of mobile displays, valued at approximately Rs 1.09 crore. The consignment is suspected to have been smuggled for illegal trade across the border.



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Meanwhile, on June 17, BSF personnel from BOP Raghu under West Tripura district, in coordination with Airport Police Station, carried out a house search in Narayanpur village. The operation led to the recovery of 11 kg of ganja and the arrest of the house owner involved in the illegal trade.

In a similar joint operation, BSF troops of BOP Kalamchera along with Kalamchera Police Station raided a residence in Babamura village under Sepahijala district. During the search, a massive 58.5 kg of ganja was recovered and the house owner was taken into custody.

A BSF spokesperson confirmed that the force has intensified its operations both along the international border and in the state’s interior areas to curb infiltration, exfiltration, and trans-border crimes. “Such seizures and arrests reflect the robust coordination between the BSF and local police, aimed at maintaining national security and public safety,” the spokesperson added.