Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three absconding accused in a Tripura chit-fund scam case.

As per CBI the accused identified as Minnatullah Barbhuiya, Kamrul Islam Barbhuiya of Hailakandi, Assam [both are Directors of Kama (Indian) Projects and Services Ltd] and Imdadullah Barbhuiya who is also from Hailakandi were arrested Hyderabad, Hojai (Assam) and Vellore (Tamil Nadu) respectively.

“CBI had re-registered a case in pursuance of Notifications, issued by Govt. of Tripura and Govt. of India respectively, by taking over West Agartala Police Station case dated October 18 of 2014, Kumarghat Police Station of Unakoti District Case No. 27/2013 dated March 21 of 2013 and Teliamura Police Station of Khowai District Case No. 105/2012 dated 24 August of 2012 from local police to investigate the allegations of collection of huge money from public/ investors assuring huge profit/return of invested money without having any authority from SEBI, RBI and other authorities and thus misappropriated the whole money by operators/management of M/s Kama (India) Projects and Services Ltd”, said CBI.



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The CBI said that during the investigation, it was revealed that the prime accused persons namely Minnatullah Kamrul Islam [both were Directors of Kama (Indian) Projects and Services Ltd] and Imdadullah who is the co-accused in criminal conspiracy and in misappropriation of public money, had not joined the investigation in the case till date and were absconding from last known address and since long.

Hence, NBWs (Non-Bailable Warrants) were issued by the Ld. Special CBI Court, Agartala to apprehend and secure their presence in the investigation of the case.

“On February 06 of 2025, all the three absconding above-said accused were meticulously traced, intercepted and arrested by CBI at Hyderabad, Hojai (Assam) and Vellore (Tamil Nadu) respectively. They will be produced before the Competent Court”, said the CBI.