A central delegation team arrived in Tripura to assess flood damage, visiting South and Gomati districts on August 29.

The inter-ministerial team visited various flood-affected areas in Gomati and South Tripura districts on Thursday to evaluate the flood situation in the state.

From August 19 to 24, Tripura experienced severe floods causing significant damage. An official from the Revenue Department stated that the delegation interacted with residents and inspected relief camps in both districts.

The delegation was led by Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs B.C. Joshi and included Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department Director Jintu Das and Rural Development Ministry Joint Director Umesh Kumar Ram. They visited Belonia, Shantirbazar, and Sabroom in South Tripura district.

Finance Ministry Deputy Expenditure Officer Mahesh Kumar, Road Transport and Highways Ministry Guwahati Regional Office Superintendent Engineer P.K. Meena, and Water Power Ministry Director Shashank Bhushan visited Udaipur and Amarpur in the Gomati district.

The team, led by B.C. Joshi, along with Jintu Das and Umesh Kumar Ram, surveyed areas in South Tripura district, including the Muhuri river breach in Bankar, damaged agricultural land in Maichara, and flood-affected houses of Ashish Das and others.

They also examined the road breach on the Belonia-Jolaibari road in Ratanpur, visited the relief camp at South Muhuripur JB School, and engaged with affected locals.



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The delegation reviewed the ground situation, including the collapsed section of the national highway on the Agartala-Sabroom road and the flood-hit Govindamath area in Manughat.

District Magistrate of South Tripura Smita Mol and officials from various departments accompanied the delegation.

Before their field visit, the delegation held a meeting at the Circuit House conference hall in Belonia Sub-division.

The South District Magistrate presented a visual report on the district's flood situation and damage. Additional Secretary of the Revenue Department Tamal Majumdar was also present.

Another team from the central delegation, including Mahesh Kumar, P.K. Meena, and Shashank Bhushan, visited Udaipur in the Gomati district.

They inspected flood-damaged houses along the Gomati River banks from Subhash Bridge in the Udaipur sub-division and later visited affected crop fields near Maharani Barrage in Hirapur.

The team interacted with local villagers and surveyed damaged roads, fisheries, electricity infrastructure, drinking water projects, and other damaged areas on the Udaipur-Amarpur road.