The royal scion and former chairman of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Thursday announced that he will provide Rs 50,000 in financial aid to the families who lost their loved ones due to the floods that affected the state from August 19 to August 24.

Tripura witnessed severe flooding starting on August 19, which claimed the lives of around 31 people due to landslides and drowning, while over 1 lakh people were displaced and forced to take refuge in relief camps.

In a voice message, Pradyot expressed his commitment to assisting the families of those who perished during the floods and landslides between August 19 and 24.



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He clarified that this financial aid will come directly from his personal funds and is not affiliated with the government or Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) resources.

"If any person died due to the flood and landslides during this period, I have decided to give Rs 50,000 from my own pocket to each of the deceased's family members. This is not from government or TTAADC funds," he said.

Pradyot also urged the TTAADC and the Tripura Government to arrange compensation for those who lost their homes, livestock, and cultivated lands due to the disaster. Previously, Pradyot had donated Rs 10 lakh towards flood relief efforts.