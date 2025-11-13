Centre committed to showcasing Tripura’s cultural and spiritual heritage globally: Jyotiraditya Scindia

The Centre is committed to unlocking Tripura’s immense potential and projecting its rich cultural and spiritual heritage to the world, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday, November 12.

Chairing a review meeting on the development of the Matabari Tourism Circuit in Tripura, Scindia urged officials to adopt global best practices and draw lessons from successful tourism models such as Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Kevadia in Gujarat.

Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transform every state into a global tourism destination, the Union Minister said the government aims to position Tripura as a vibrant centre for cultural, spiritual, and eco-tourism.



Also Read: Tripura CM to unveil key infrastructure and health projects in Dhalai on November 13

During the meeting, detailed presentations were made on initiatives to transform the state’s tourism landscape. The discussions focused on enhancing international connectivity through Agartala airport, redesigning major tourist attractions such as Neer Mahal, Tepania, Jampui Pura, and Udaipur, and developing the Dumbur islands under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to attract private investment and promote sustainable growth.

Scindia also underscored the need to integrate civic conservation, architectural development, and capacity-building initiatives across seven key verticals—including the training of local tourist guides and allied services—to strengthen employment and skill development within the state’s tourism ecosystem.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also attended the review meeting, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and the state government.