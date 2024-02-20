Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Tuesday stated that the central government has implemented various initiatives to enhance bilateral maritime trade with neighbouring Bangladesh and currently, Tripura's communication system has been developed by road, rail, air, and waterways.

Minister Chowdhury made these remarks at the virtual inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed Inland Waterways Transport Terminal, an initiative by the Government of India's Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), at Srimantapur in Sonamura under Sepahijala District today.

Chowdhury highlighted that in the past, goods were transported from Colombo, Singapore, or Klang port for trade between the two countries. Now, Indian goods destined for the North Eastern region can use the Chittagong port.



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Traders from Kolkata can utilize multiple transportation modes to reach Chittagong, Mongla, or the Northeast region. Bangladesh has granted permission for the use of these routes, including Chittagong/Mongla to Agartala (Tripura), Chittagong/Mongla to Dawki (Meghalaya), Chittagong/Mongla to Sutarkandi (Assam), and Chittagong/Mongla to Srimantpur (Tripura).

"To develop a state, it is necessary to strengthen the economic system and to strengthen the economic system, a better communication system is crucial. Currently, the state has developed the communication system by road, railway, air, and water, covering all directions," he stated.

Chowdhury emphasized that the 93 km Sonamura-Daudkandi waterway is a milestone for Tripura's communication system.

He also mentioned that the 'Act East' policy of 2014, reflecting a key program of the central government in deepening ties with littoral countries in the Gulf region and the wider Indo-Pacific region, plays a significant role. He cited a recent report analyzing the potential for closer ties in the Gulf region based on a cooperative framework between India, its eastern neighbours in Southeast Asia, and Japan. The report specifically noted the north-eastern region of India as a key player in these efforts.