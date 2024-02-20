The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in northeast states including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on February 22.

The weather bureau has predicted isolated rainfall on February 22 with 64.5-115.5mm rainfall expected across the states.

Latest forecasts suggest light to moderate rainfall across several parts of Northeast India from Tuesday to Friday (Feb 20-23). Thundershowers accompanied by lightning are also predicted during this period. The IMD data indicates possible snowfall in higher-altitude regions.

The rain intensity is expected to increase a day or two after the onset, with heavy rain or snow (64.5 mm-115.5 mm) likely in parts of Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday (Feb 21-22).

Heavy showers may also occur in parts of Assam and Meghalaya on Wednesday and Thursday, and Nagaland on Thursday. Overall, Northeast India is set to experience a rainy week, with most places likely to receive rainfall between Wednesday and Friday. It is suggested to reconsider any planned outings for the coming days.

Also read: Assam: Former Bongaigaon district Congress president resigns from party ahead of elections