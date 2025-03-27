Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha announced today that the Ministry of Finance has released Rs 240.5 crores to Tripura to achieve urban planning reforms.

On Facebook, Dr. Saha wrote that this fund will transform 20 Municipal and Nagar Panchayat areas.

“Glad to share that the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, has released Rs 240.5 crores to Tripura for achieving urban planning reforms.



This fund will transform 20 Municipal & Nagar Panchayat areas with projects like: Water supply & flood management, Solar-powered street lights & high mast lights, CCTV installation in all ULBs, Water ATMs & market development, Urban Anganwadi Centres & riverfront development”, wrote Dr Saha.

Dr. Saha also conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar for their continuous support in Tripura's progress towards Viksit Bharat.



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