Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, recently announced a Rs 100 crore package sanctioned by the central government for the surrendered militants of the Nationalist Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT).

The NLFT, a banned group, was reportedly operating from hideouts in Bangladesh's hilly regions. The package is part of the Special Economic Development Package for Tripura's indigenous people and is intended for NLFT activists who have renounced violence to integrate into mainstream life.

Saha made the announcement at a public meeting in Gabordi, West Tripura district, where he was campaigning for Lok Sabha candidate, Biplab Kumar Deb. The chief minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his problem-solving abilities, crediting him with signing 12 accords aimed at establishing peace in the North East since 2014.

The recent agreement with the Tipra Motha Party, a new member of the ruling coalition, and the resolution of the Bru issue, were cited as examples of the government's commitment to restoring order.

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