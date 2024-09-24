In a strong denunciation of corruption within the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, founder of the Tipra Motha party and Member of the District Council (MDC), voiced his concerns during a recent session of the Council House. He highlighted numerous complaints regarding the integrity of recent recruitment exams and pointed fingers at certain officials and leaders involved in corrupt practices.

Debbarma expressed his frustration with the systemic flaws in the TTAADC, citing an alarming disparity in educational resources. “In some schools, there are students but no teachers, while in others, there are teachers but no students,” he lamented. He revealed that teachers with only an eighth-grade education are drawing salaries exceeding ₹50,000, while qualified graduates and B.Ed holders struggle in private institutions for meager wages.

Criticizing the CPI(M), which has dominated the TTAADC for years, Debbarma accused the party of damaging the educational landscape by offering positions to individuals lacking proper qualifications. “We do not reward merit; instead, we are promoting mediocrity,” he stated, emphasizing the urgent need for reform.

Highlighting the financial constraints cited by state authorities, Debbarma argued that a lack of funding from the Centre should not excuse the ongoing mismanagement. He called for a united effort to pressure the government for a special development package for the TTAADC, asserting, “If our next generation does not receive proper education, they will not secure jobs either.”



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