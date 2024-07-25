Former chairman of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, along with other leaders from District Councils of Northeast states, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah who has assured to address the 125th Amendment.

Speaking with India Today NE, Pradyot said that meeting was chaired by him and Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council, Assam in which the Home Minister has assured that issues related to the District Councils would be resolved by forming a committee within a month.

On X, Pradyot said that the Home Ministry would form a committee to solve the issues related to the people living in the District Councils. "Met the Hon HM @AmitShah along with the leaders from the councils from the Northeast. He has assured us that within a month, issues relating to all the councils will be amicably addressed. A committee will be formed to solve issues relating to our people," Pradyot's post reads.

Also read: Tripura: Amit Shah assures northeast district council leaders resolution to indigenous people issues within a month

Later, Pradyot told India Today NE that a committee will be formed to look after issue led by MoS of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

“Discussion was very positive. Home Minister has assured us that he will take steps and measures by forming a committee under MoS of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai who was also present the meeting along with three officials. They will address the issues of 125th Amendment within one month. Meanwhile, they will call us again to discuss and all the problems will be solved amicably solve it centre, State and us. He assured us that the will do everything to solve the problems within short period”, he told this publication.

Recently, Pradyot chaired a meeting with all representatives and Chief Executive Members of the District Councils of the Northeast states, where he emphasized the unified agenda and voice of the gathering. "The primary goal of this gathering is to build up and strengthen the Autonomous District Councils, ensuring they are more effective and empowered to serve their communities. This collective effort aims to address common challenges, advocate for necessary policy changes, and enhance the governance and development of the Sixth Schedule areas," he said.