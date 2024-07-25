Former chairman of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, along with other leaders from District Councils of Northeast states, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. They were assured that issues related to the District Councils would be resolved by forming a committee within a month.

On X, Pradyot said that the Home Ministry would form a committee to solve the issues related to the people living in the District Councils. "Met the Hon HM @AmitShah along with the leaders from the councils from the Northeast. He has assured us that within a month, issues relating to all the councils will be amicably addressed. A committee will be formed to solve issues relating to our people," Pradyot's post reads.

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Recently, Pradyot chaired a meeting with all representatives and Chief Executive Members of the District Councils of the Northeast states, where he emphasized the unified agenda and voice of the gathering. "The primary goal of this gathering is to build up and strengthen the Autonomous District Councils, ensuring they are more effective and empowered to serve their communities. This collective effort aims to address common challenges, advocate for necessary policy changes, and enhance the governance and development of the Sixth Schedule areas," he said.