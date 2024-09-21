The Chakma community representatives in of India have written a letter to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi requesting to downgrade diplomatic relations with Bangladesh until the lives and properties of the indigenous hill peoples in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHTs) by the Bangladesh Army and the illegal plain settlers since 19 September are stopped.

The letter undersigned by Suhas Chakma, Founder, Chakma Development Foundation of India, Nirupam Chakma, Ex Mizoram Minister and Member of National Commission of Schedule Triba, Rasik Mohan Chakma MLA and Chief Executive Member of Chakma Autonomous District Council of Mizoram, Bimal Chakma, Member of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, Prof. Goutam Chakma, HoD of Political Science of Tripura University, Pritimoy Chakma of Chakma Hajong Rights Alliance of Arunachal Pradesh and Ashutosh Chakma of All Assam Chakma Society of Assam.

In the letter they have urged the PM not to hold any dialogue or meeting with Chief Caretaker of the Interim Government of Bangladesh, Dr Mohammed Yunus and further downgrade diplomatic relations with Bangladesh.

“Attacks on indigenous peoples and their places of worship including Buddhist temple are continuing at Rangamati, CHTs. There are fears of more attacks on the hill tribes. It is pertinent to mention that on 12 September, as per Bangladesh media the attacks and damages to at least 1,090 houses, business establishments and places of worship belonging to the minority communities between 5 and 20 August after the fall of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government”, the memorandum reads.



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They said that these attacks on religious minorities and indigenous hill tribes make the case for intervention by the Government of India and other governments in the international community with the Government of Bangladesh.

It further reads that on 18 September the indigenous hill tribe students under the banner of the "Sanghat O Boishamyo Birodhi Pahari Chhatra Andolari' (Anti Conflict & Discrimination Tribal Students Movement) organised "March For Identity" at Khagrachari demanding recognition of their rights and guarantee for distinct identities.

“In order to counter the growing use of the democratic space by the hill people and drive out the hill tribes out of the CHTs, on 19 September, over 100 houses and shops have been burnt at Dighinala Sadar under Khagrachari district. The illegal plain settlers were accompanied by the Bangladesh Army personnel to attack the tribal houses and shops. The Bangladesh Army personnel prevented the Chakma and other hill tribes from saving their shops/houses and offices. As the tribals could not reach out to the area as of now, we could not obtain full details but the following were houses, shops, offices were burnt”, it reads.

“The Bangladesh Army personnel fired discriminately upon the hill tribes who were guarding their villages. We have been able to get the details of four indigenous peoples killed at the time of submitting this memorandum while five unidentified dead bodies of the hill tribes were lying at Khagrachari hospital. Dozens of indigenous peoples have been injured in the indiscriminate firing by the Bangladesh Army personnel and illegal settlers at Khagrachari Sadar in the night of 19 September”, it reads.

“Given these organized attacks on the religious minorities and indigenous hill tribes in the CHTs by the Bangladesh Army and the illegal plain settlers, we the undersigned Chakma community representatives of India, are writing to urge Your Honour to not to hold any dialogue/ meeting with Chief Caretaker of the Interim Government of Bangladesh, Dr Mohammed Yunus and further downgrade diplomatic relations with Bangladesh until the lives and properties of the hill tribes and religious minorities are protected in the light of the ongoing oranised attacks on the indigenous peoples in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHTs) by the Bangladesh Army and the illegal plain settlers since 19 September 2024 are stopped”, it added.