The Opposition CPIM in Tripura is ready to make a greater unity with other secular parties in a move to defeat BJP and its communal ideology.

Addressing a press conference this morning at CPIM state headquarters, the national general secretary of CPIM Sitram Yechury said that CPIM is ready to make maximum sacrifices to defeat BJP in Tripura.

“We consider this coming assembly election a very crucial not only for the people of Tripura, for the sake of democracy, for the rule of law and rule of constitution. In the context of Northeast itself the development is taking place and in the larger context in the national politics”, he said.

Yechury claimed that going through the experiences of the last five years all the promises that were made by BJP in 2018, not one of them has been fulfilled.

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“BJP talked about eliminating the drug menace in the state but the CM of the state said Tripura has now become a part of the corridor, the 7th pay commission. None of the promises was fulfilled. But they are back to repeating their own efforts to try and sharpen communal polarization”, he said.

He said that to restore the rule of law and democracy in Tripura, it is essential that the BJP must be defeated.

“For restoration of rule of law and democracy, BJP must be defeated and must not be permitted. That is the principle objective of the CPIM and in order to achieve this objective we discussed in our state committee meeting is our primary focus is to seek the cooperation and unity of all secular forces to ensure the defeat of the BJP in the interest of the people of Tripura and in the interest of the rule of the constitution of India and our state leadership will follow this”, Yechury said.

On a query, he said principle forces like TIPRA Motha, and Congress to come together for unity to restore the democracy and rule of law.

“The state committee has been empowered to hold talks on the understanding. We see Congress and TIPRA motha as parties who believe in the constitution, and they want to ensure that people can exercise their rights, he said.

When asked him about his stand on ‘Greater Tipraland’, Yechury said, “They are not going beyond the constitution. So within the framework of the constitution, they are demanding. They are raising their voice for a constitutional solution. We have moved a constitutional amendment for the empowerment of TTAADC while TIPRA is asking for a constitutional solution. However, whatever is possible within the framework of the constitution can be done”.

Yechury however made it clear that this time CPIM would retaliate to prevent the BJP from using its muscle power.