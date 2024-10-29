Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha urged students of various colleges on Tuesday to refrain from engaging in ragging.

The statement followed an FIR filed with the Tripura Police few days back against some students accused of ragging junior students at Tripura Medical College and Dr. BRAM Teaching Hospital in Agartala.

"I have heard about the ragging incident in the media. I spoke with the officials, and action has already been taken as per the rules. Ragging is not acceptable. Now, there are laws in place, and I urge students from all colleges to refrain from ragging. The law will take its own course of action, and the central government is monitoring these issues closely. Ragging should not be tolerated under any circumstances in any institution,” he said.

The Tripura Police have initiated an investigation following the FIR filed by Tripura Medical College against students allegedly involved in ragging junior students.



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According to police sources, the FIR was filed by Tripura Medical College and Dr. BRAM Teaching Hospital after senior students reportedly ragged juniors and threatened them via WhatsApp.

On the matter, Principal of Tripura Medical College, Dr. Arindam Datta, said a meeting of the anti-ragging committee was held, with two advocates participating online.

"We took some decisions on October 23, including filing an FIR and implementing punishments as per NMC guidelines. We filed the FIR on October 25, and on October 26, we submitted a report to the NMC. We received the complaint from the NMC along with supporting evidence, so we were required to take action within a week. Now, the police will carry out the investigation," he stated.