CM Saha seeks higher EAP cap, unveils Rs 34 crore tourism push at Tripura heritage sites

Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Friday urged the Central Government to raise the ceiling on Externally Aided Projects (EAPs), stating that the current cap of Rs 4,000 crore is inadequate to meet the state’s growing developmental needs.

Speaking at a public event in Sepahijala district, Dr. Saha emphasised that enhanced financial support from the Centre was vital to ensure the uninterrupted execution of key infrastructure and tourism projects. “I have written to and spoken with officials at the Centre, requesting an upward revision of the EAP limit. We are committed to Tripura’s development, and enhanced support is vital to continue our efforts,” the Chief Minister said.

Dr. Saha also criticised the previous government, accusing it of neglecting Tripura’s rich cultural and religious heritage. “The earlier regime failed to preserve the royal heritage and cultural monuments. In contrast, our government is not only restoring these structures but also reinventing them to boost religious and cultural tourism,” he stated.

During the event, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for major tourism infrastructure projects at Kamalasagar and the revered Chaturdash Devta Temple within the Kasba Kalibari Complex. He highlighted that earlier access to the Kasbeshwari Temple was difficult due to poor road conditions. However, a new 13-km road built at a cost of ₹34 crore has now significantly improved connectivity to the site.



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“In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on infrastructure, we have allocated nearly ₹7,000 crore in this year’s state budget specifically for infrastructure development,” he said.

Dr. Saha also highlighted Tripura’s growing financial partnerships, pointing out that both the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank are supporting several development projects in the state. “When we invest, we attract more investment. Better infrastructure will attract more visitors, ultimately enhancing livelihoods and boosting the state economy,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister said the state government is developing infrastructure around two culturally significant sites — the Kasbeshwari Temple and the Fourteen Deities Temple — to high standards. These temples attract massive footfall during events like the Bhadra Mela and the Kharchi Festival and hold great potential to strengthen Tripura’s religious tourism circuit.

Dr. Saha also spoke of recent initiatives like the foundation stone laying of the 51 Shakti Peeth Park in Udaipur’s Banduar area, which he said will further enhance the state’s appeal as a spiritual tourism destination.

“The previous government only declared tourism as an industry in name. But we are working with a clear vision to develop it into a thriving sector that will create jobs and improve the quality of life in Tripura,” he concluded.