Tourist footfall in Tripura rises from 5.29 lakh in 2018 to 7.60 lakh in 2024: Minister

Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury informed on Friday that the state has witnessed a massive rise in tourist footfall from 5.29 lakh in 2018 to 7.60 lakh in 2024.

The Minister said this while addressing an event on the Foundation Stone Laying Programme for the development of tourism infrastructure at Kamalasagar and Chaturdash Devta Temple at Kasba Kalibari Complex, Kamalasagar, under Sepahijala District.

He said that it was a promise of the present state government and Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha that the government would develop religious tourism further.

“Not only this, but we will place Tripura as the best tourism destination on the world map. As part of this initiative, a new feather has been added to Tripura Tourism. Over Rs 18 crore for Kasbeswari Maa Temple and Rs 13 crore for Chaturdash Devta Temple have been sanctioned, funded by the Asian Development Bank, and these two projects have now been completed. Before 2018, the previous government failed to develop the Kasbeswari Maa Temple, but under our government, the way we placed the Tripura Sundari Mata Temple on the world map under the PRASAD Scheme, similar attempts are underway for the Kasbeswari Maa Temple. For that, we are working on infrastructure development, and today the work has been completed,” said the Minister.



Also Read: Tripura unveils action plan to save India’s only ape, the endangered Hoolock Gibbon

The Tourism Minister said that in the coming days, the temple and surrounding areas will be developed further so that tourist numbers increase and employment is generated.

“After our government came to power, we have taken a series of steps for the development of the state. I believe after the completion of this project, people in the surrounding areas will benefit. Tourism helps in increasing GSDP and so on. We have also laid the foundation stone for a replica of the 51 Shakti Peethas in Banduar of Gomati District, which will be completed within the next one and a half years,” said Chowdhury.

He further informed that in the next two years, Tripura Tourism will move in a new direction.

“The tourist footfall has significantly increased, including foreign tourists. As more tourists arrive, all kinds of businesses will grow. In the 2018-19 financial year, 5.29 lakh tourists arrived, while in the 2024-25 financial year, 7.60 lakh tourists have arrived,” he added.