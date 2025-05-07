In a fresh round of organisational appointments, the Indian National Congress on Tuesday announced new state-level chairpersons for key departments in Tripura, Meghalaya, and Odisha, as part of its strategy to strengthen the party’s grassroots structure ahead of upcoming electoral challenges.

According to an official release by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Sanjoy Das has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Fishermen Congress Department in Tripura. Additionally, Malin Sadhan Jamatia has been named the Chairperson of the Ex-Servicemen Department in the state. Both appointments are effective immediately.

In Meghalaya, the AICC has revamped its Social Media Department leadership. Lang Kapur War has been appointed as Chairman, while Cuthbert Sohtun will serve as the Co-Chairman of the department. These changes aim to enhance the party's digital outreach and communication strategy in the northeastern state.



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In Odisha, Lalatendu Satpathy has been appointed as the Chairman of the state unit’s Social Media Department, signaling the party’s focus on improving its online engagement in the eastern region.

These appointments are part of the Congress party's broader effort to revitalise its state units by inducting fresh leadership and strengthening departmental structures in key regions. The AICC has been systematically reorganising its state units to ensure better coordination, communication, and grassroots mobilisation in the run-up to future elections.

Party sources indicate that more appointments and organisational changes are expected in the coming weeks as the Congress gears up for a busy electoral calendar.