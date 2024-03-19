All India Congress Committee leaders including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are likely to arrive in Tripura for the campaign of the Lok Sabha election, said former Minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman.

He stated that Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge will come for the campaign in Tripura.

"Elections will be held in every state. So, whoever will get time, we have sent invitations and also submitted a list of star campaigners. But we are confirmed that Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are coming for campaigning. They will arrive soon. I am visiting New Delhi and will hold discussions with them," he told reporters.



Also read: Tripura: Body of Bangladeshi smuggler shot dead after attack on BSF, handed over to family