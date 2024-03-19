Tripura: Body of Bangladeshi smuggler shot dead after attack on BSF, handed over to family
The Tripura Police and Border Security Force has handed over the dead body of a Bangladeshi smuggler to his family. The smuggler was killed after attacking BSF personnel during their intervention in a smuggling attempt on Sunday where one BSF personnel also sustained severe injuries at Magroli in Unakoti district.
The Tripura Police and Border Security Force has handed over the dead body of a Bangladeshi smuggler to his family.
The smuggler was killed after attacking BSF personnel during their intervention in a smuggling attempt on Sunday where one BSF personnel also sustained severe injuries at Magroli in Unakoti district.
Speaking on the matter, Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kailashahar Jayanta Karmakar stated that the body of the deceased smuggler, identified as Saddam Hossen, underwent post-mortem examination before being transferred to his family and the Bangladesh police.
"Following the incident, a meeting was convened between the Border Guards of Bangladesh, Border Security Force, Bangladesh Police, and Tripura Police. After completing the necessary legal formalities and post-mortem procedures, we handed over the deceased's body to his father and the Bangladesh Police," explained the SDPO.
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