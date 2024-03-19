The Tripura Police and Border Security Force has handed over the dead body of a Bangladeshi smuggler to his family.

The smuggler was killed after attacking BSF personnel during their intervention in a smuggling attempt on Sunday where one BSF personnel also sustained severe injuries at Magroli in Unakoti district.

Speaking on the matter, Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kailashahar Jayanta Karmakar stated that the body of the deceased smuggler, identified as Saddam Hossen, underwent post-mortem examination before being transferred to his family and the Bangladesh police.

"Following the incident, a meeting was convened between the Border Guards of Bangladesh, Border Security Force, Bangladesh Police, and Tripura Police. After completing the necessary legal formalities and post-mortem procedures, we handed over the deceased's body to his father and the Bangladesh Police," explained the SDPO.

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