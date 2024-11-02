Former Tripura Minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on Saturday alleged that ever since the BJP formed governments at the center and in the state, there has been an increase in fundamentalist forces sowing seeds of hatred and disrupting the atmosphere.

Roy Barman made this statement while leading a "Sanhati Padyatra" in Agartala this afternoon.

He mentioned that the All India Congress Committee has decided to hold Sanhati Padyatras starting from October 31, marking the assassination anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, until November 19, her birth anniversary.

“The main aim is to spread a message of love, peace, and tranquillity in the across the country. Ever since the BJP came to power in Tripura and at the Centre, we have seen an increase in fundamentalist forces sowing seeds of hatred and disrupting the atmosphere. We believe in one philosophy, as our leaders have always spread the message of love. This is to ensure no bloodshed occurs, and fundamentalist forces get frustrated in their attempts to pursue divisive politics under the guise of culture and politics," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha criticized the BJP-led government in the country, calling its approach condemnable for promoting divisive politics and unrest.

“They have divided people by conspiring and, in the name of Hindutva, spread hatred among different religions and communities. To counter this, the Indian National Congress leaders have launched this Padyatra to promote love, unity, and tranquility," he added.

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