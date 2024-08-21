Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the flood situation in Tripura caused by heavy rainfall.

He urged the Centre and the state government to implement immediate relief and rehabilitation measures. Kharge also called on Congress leaders and workers to assist the affected people.

In a post on X, he mentioned that around 5,600 families have taken refuge in relief camps and extended condolences to the families of the deceased, urging prompt compensation.

He emphasized the need for more NDRF and SDRF teams in the affected areas and the urgent provision of food and medical aid.



Also Read: Tripura floods: Death toll rises to 10 amid heavy rain, over 34,000 displaced

Around 34,100 people in Tripura were displaced and had to take shelter, while 887 houses were damaged amid heavy rain leading to massive flooding. The death toll has risen to 10.

As per the latest report from the State Emergency Operation Centre on August 21, the government set up a total of 331 relief camps, where 34,100 people from 6,259 families have taken shelter.

In the North District, the government opened 8 relief camps, where 269 people have taken shelter. In Unakoti District, 48 relief camps have been opened, housing 6,626 people. In Dhalai District, 33 camps have been opened, with 2,057 people taking shelter.

Meanwhile, in Sepahijala, 5 relief camps have been opened, where 109 people are in shelter. In West District, 26 relief camps have been opened, accommodating 7,549 people. In Khowai, 46 relief camps have been established, housing 7,138 people. In Gomati, 132 relief camps have been opened, accommodating 6,759 people, and in South District, 35 relief camps have been set up, where 2,333 people have taken shelter.