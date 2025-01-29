CPIM state committee secretary Jitendra Chaudhury today claimed that the countdown for dethroning BJP, IPFT, and Tipra Motha has already begun in the state.

Addressing a mammoth gathering near Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan, Agartala, the CPIM leader said that today’s gathering is not just a meeting but an oath-taking to rid Tripura of misrule.

“From today, the enemies of our people—BJP, Tipra Motha, and IPFT—must start counting their days,” he declared.

“One month before the gathering, we sought permission following all rules to hold this program at Swami Vivekananda Maidan. The officials assured us that there would be no event of any political party or the government on that day, allowing us to hold our rally and gathering. However, this anti-people government, which is against democracy and the Constitution, suddenly organized a fair at the ground just to obstruct CPIM’s program. We also requested another venue but received no response. Just 20 hours before the gathering, they gave permission to hold the program on the road near Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan. BJP is scared. Why are they scared? There is no election in the coming days,” said Jitendra.



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He stated that BJP came to power with fake promises, fooling people from all sections of society. “People now want freedom from BJP’s misrule,” he added.

“Since this morning, many vehicles were stopped, roads were blocked, and people were prevented from joining CPIM’s program. Vehicle owners and drivers were asked not to provide transport to CPIM supporters. They have turned all elections into a farce, and people are unable to cast their votes. We have no representatives in TTAADC and Panchayats. They claim you need a microscope to find CPIM. Then why such fear of CPIM? Their actions surrounding this program prove that CPIM’s voice is the people’s voice. CPIM represents all sections of society. Whatever development has taken place in the state happened only during CPIM’s tenure. BJP cannot suppress CPIM in this manner,” the CPIM leader asserted.

He also accused Tipra Motha and IPFT of misleading tribals.

“They frequently use the word ‘Tiprasa’ as an ATM card for the party and ‘Thansa’ as a password. By using these two words, they are misleading and confusing people while acting as brokers of another party to earn money. I urge everyone to rise, stand tall, and raise their voices,” he added.