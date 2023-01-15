Claiming that BJP is a successful party, Tripura's Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on January 15 said that the alliance of the CPI(M) and Congress is another tactic to make people fool.

" BJP is a successful party. After 72 years we showed the real face of Congress. They are afraid of us. CPI(M) State Committee Secretary Jitendra Choudhury claiming that they are making a powerful alliance is nothing but a way to fool people." Jishnu Dev Varma said while speaking to reporters.

He also castigated the statement of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Tripura Incharge Ajoy Kumar for ignoring the fact that all the violence that took place during CPIM tenure.

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"After 2003 assembly election CPI(M) has unleashed attacks on Congress workers. They burnt many offices; many workers of Congress came under attacks and were killed which AICC Tripura in charge Ajoy Kumar forgot to tell. He is saying that BJP is attacking CPI(M)'s office. This is not a front, but a fraud with the people of Tripura. This alliance proved why CPI(M) ruled the state for more than 25 years and Congress couldn't win more than 10 seats. CPI(M) and Congress are both fraud and have shown their real face.", said Dev Varma.

"They are talking about law and order. What happened during Congress tenure in 1988 is beyong questions. Advocates and police were attacked. Women were raped. BJP leader was killed brutally during CPI(M) tenure. Ministers and Journalists were murdered. One Sub-Divisional Magistrate was also killed. Who will give the answer to all the questions? Not a single minister or MLAs were killed during BJP's tenure in Tripura", he added.